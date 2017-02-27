Trang chủ » THỜI SỰ » Hoa Kỳ » Chi tiết tin
Danh sách giải Oscar lần thứ 89 năm 2017


Từ bên trái nhà sản xuất Jeremy Kleiner, đạo diễn Barry Jenkins, và người viết kịch bản Tarell Alvin McCraney của phim “Moonlight” đêm Chủ Nhật, 26 tháng 2, 2017. (Kevork Djansezian/ Getty Images)


Phim hay nhất:Moonlight
Nam tài tử chính xuất sắc:Casey Affleck(Manchester by the Sea)
Nữ tài tử chính xuất sắc:Emma Stone(La La Land)
Đạo diễn xuất sắc:Damien Chazelle(La La Land)
Nam tài tử phụ xuất sắc: Mahershala Ali(Moonlight)
Nữ tài tử phụ xuất sắc: Viola Davis(Fences)
Phim tài liệu hay nhất:O.J. Simpson: Made in America
Phục trang xuất sắc: Colleen Atwood(Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
Hóa trang xuất sắc: Ê-kip phimSuicide Squad
Biên tập âm thanh xuất sắc: Sylvain Bellemare(Arrival)
Hòa âm hay nhất: Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie & Peter Grace(Hacksaw Ridge)
Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc:The Salesman(Iran)
Phim hoạt hình ngắn hay nhất:Piper
Phim hoạt hình hay nhất:Zootopia
Thiết kế sản xuất:La La Land
Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc:The Jungle Book
Dựng phim xuất sắc:Hacksaw Ridge(John Gilbert)
Quay phim xuất sắc nhất: Linus Sandgren (La La Land)
Ca khúc nhạc phim hay nhất: City of Stars(La La Land)
Nhạc phim hay nhất:Justin Hurwitz(La La Land)
Kịch bản gốc hay nhất:Manchester by the Sea
Kịch bản chuyển thể hay nhất:Moonlight

