Tư vấn mua DAC nghe nhạc?

Thứ sáu, 18/8/2017 | 09:08 GMT+7
Thứ sáu, 18/8/2017 | 09:08 GMT+7
Tôi đã có loa bookshelf và ampli nghe nhạc của VX Acoustics chất âm hi-fi.
Giờ tôi muốn nghe nhạc số cho tiện lợi thì nên dùng bộ giải mã DAC loại nào thích hợp để phát huy hết cái hay của đôi loa này. Nhờ các chuyên gia tư vấn giúp. Xin cảm ơn.
Cảnh Nguyễn Bánguyenbacanhlc@gmail.com
‘;
var parentDom = $(this).parent().get(0).tagName;
var tableDom = $(this).parent().parent().parent().parent();
if(parentDom == ‘TD’ || parentDom == ‘td’)
{
tableDom.before(vneVideo).remove();
}
});
Parser.SITE_URL = “http://vnexpress.net”;
Parser.URL = “https://scdn.vnecdn.net/vnexpress/j/v11”;
Parser.FLASH_URL = “https://scdn.vnecdn.net/vnexpress/f/v29”;
Parser.SITE_ID = 1002592;
Parser.AUTO_PLAY = 1;
Parser.parseAll();
}
if (typeof(common.parserAdsFullScreen) != ‘undefined’ ) {
common.parserAdsFullScreen();
}
if (typeof(common.resizeImageDetail) != ‘undefined’) {
common.resizeImageDetail();
$(window).resize(function() {
common.delayFireOnce(1000).done(function() {
common.resizeImageDetail();
});
});
}
Nguồn: Vnexpress
Mới Nhất
Đọc Nhiều Nhất
Quyền lao động của quí vị bị vi phạm ?
Venus Cosmetic Surgery
Phuc Loc Pakmail
Hiring Vietnamese Medical Interpreters
Trung tâm đào tạo nghề tóc - nails - trang điểm Why Not - USA
Đột phá "CHIẾC ÁO MỚI " Cho Ngành NAILS Tại Thị Trường Mỹ
Lo Chuyện Hậu Sự Với Cô Minh Ánh (Annie) Nguyễn
Ánh Minh Nhà Quàn
Công báo sự thật về Đông Trùng Hạ Thảo 950
Thẩm mỹ viện Kim Vân